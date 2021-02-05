1 dead in 40-vehicle Central Iowa Highway 20 pileup from Thursday's blizzard

WELLSBURG, Iowa – One person has died in the 40-vehicle pileup on Highway 20 during the blizzard that passed through Iowa on Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The identity of the deceased and further details about the crash weren’t available, but one of the vehicles was a semi tanker that began leaking its sulfuric acid cargo.

The road were slick and visibility limited in the whiteout conditions when the crash began near the Wellsburg exit. Several other people were injured in the pileup.

The semi tanker, which was hauling about 5,000 gallons of acid, was struck from behind, and 15 members of Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was called in to handle the dangerous substance. The operation continued until late Thursday as acid was transferred to another tanker.

A second accident that happened while traffic was being diverted also resulted in serious injuries.

As traffic was slowing around noon, two tractor trailers --- one driven by Robert Hodges, 48, of Carlisle, and a second driven by Mathew Hernandez, 23, of Tampa, Fla. --- collided, sending Hernandez’s semi into the median, according to the State Patrol.