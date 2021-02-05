 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead in 40-vehicle Central Iowa Highway 20 pileup from Thursday's blizzard
View Comments

1 dead in 40-vehicle Central Iowa Highway 20 pileup from Thursday's blizzard

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
020521ho-highway-pileup-crash

One person has died in the 40-vehicle pileup on Highway 20 during the blizzard that passed through Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

 Grundy Co Sheriff's Office

WELLSBURG, Iowa – One person has died in the 40-vehicle pileup on Highway 20 during the blizzard that passed through Iowa on Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The identity of the deceased and further details about the crash weren’t available, but one of the vehicles was a semi tanker that began leaking its sulfuric acid cargo.

The road were slick and visibility limited in the whiteout conditions when the crash began near the Wellsburg exit. Several other people were injured in the pileup.

The semi tanker, which was hauling about 5,000 gallons of acid, was struck from behind, and 15 members of Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was called in to handle the dangerous substance. The operation continued until late Thursday as acid was transferred to another tanker.

A second accident that happened while traffic was being diverted also resulted in serious injuries.

As traffic was slowing around noon, two tractor trailers --- one driven by Robert Hodges, 48, of Carlisle, and a second driven by Mathew Hernandez, 23, of Tampa, Fla. --- collided, sending Hernandez’s semi into the median, according to the State Patrol.

Hernandez’s passenger, 22-year-old Justin Ratton, also of Tampa, suffered a compound leg fracture and was trapped in the vehicle until crews with Dike Ambulance were able to free him, according to the State Patrol. Ratton and Hernandez were taken to Grundy Center Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Statewide the Patrol handled 195 crashes and assisted 350 other motorist between 3 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Following snowy Thursday, get ready for frigid Siouxland weekend
Massive pileup of roughly 40 vehicles closes I-80 in Iowa
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Analysis: A race war raged before Capitol riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News