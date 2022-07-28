2022 Plymouth County Fair has its Royalty crowned

LE MARS, IOWA — The 2022 Plymouth County Fair Royalty were crowned on Wednesday.

Claire Blezek, daughter of Doug and Glenda Blezek of Le Mars, was named queen, while Jake Utesch, son of Doug and Jill Utsech of Kingsley, was named king.

Princes and princesses were also named during an evening ceremony at the fair, which kicked off Wednesday. Lauryn Saathoff of Akron and Tessa Ellensohn of Le Mars are the 2022 princesses, and Alyson Ball of Remsen was named Miss Congeniality.

The 2022 princes are Brandon Gengler of Merrill, Iowa and Carson Loutsch of Remsen, Iowa. Wade Fisher, also of Remsen, was named Mr. Personality.

Blezek recently graduated from Le Mars Community High School and won numerous awards across 4-H, FFA and other organizations, such as Le Mars FFA Academic Achievement Award, Missouri River Conference Academic Award and the Iowa Farm Bureau Athletic Achievement- Academic Recognition Award. She is active in the Le Mars Community School Student Council as an officer, as well as the Le Mars Community Student Body Communications Director, among other roles. She says that her experience with 4-H has helped improve her communication skills and character.

Utsech is a senior at Kingsley- Pierson High School. He has been a part of 4-H for eight years, serving at secretary, historian, recreational leader, vice president and president of his 4-H club.

Utsech plays golf, baseball, basketball and football, as well as acting in four plays and musicals at Kingsley-Pierson. He also earned Academic All A or A Average Honor Roll for the past six semesters. Utsech says that he has developed skills such as leadership, time management, responsibility and social skills during his time in 4-H.

The Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars concludes on Sunday.