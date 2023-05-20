WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the nation to show Daniel Penny that "America's got his back." Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called for New York's governor to pardon Penny, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund.

Republican presidential hopefuls lined up to support Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran caught on video pinning an agitated fellow subway passenger in New York City to the floor in a chokehold. The passenger, 30-year-old Jordan Neely, later died from compression of the neck, according to the medical examiner.

Penny was charged with manslaughter. His attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

Republicans are trumpeting Penny as a Good Samaritan trying to protect others in a Democrat-led city they say is unsafe — even though criminal justice experts say current crime levels are more comparable to where New York was a decade ago, when people frequently lauded it as America's safest big city.

Neely, a Black man known by some commuters as a Michael Jackson impersonator, had a history of mental illness and frequently was arrested in the past. Bystanders said he was shouting at passengers, begging for money and acting aggressively but didn't touch anyone aboard the train before Penny, who is white, placed him in the chokehold for several minutes.

The Republican rush to back Penny recalls how then-President Donald Trump and other top Republicans fiercely supported Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 presidential election. Rittenhouse, a white teenager who killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests in Wisconsin over a Black man's death, was acquitted.

Recently, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to pardon Daniel Perry, a white Army sergeant sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed man during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in the state's capital, Austin.

Top Republicans tried to make rising crime rates a political liability for Democrats. Democrats and racial justice advocates counter that GOP messaging around restoring "law and order" plays on deep-seated racism.

"They have a playbook of winning elections that is based on really tapping into the worst parts of human nature and really driving it home with division and fear," said Jumaane Williams, a Democrat who is New York City's public advocate. "And, if there's race and class played into it, then it's like Christmastime for them."

Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, said GOP presidential candidates see Penny's cause as a way to excite their party's base.

"There's very little downside within the Republican electorate, given that it overlays so nicely with the issues that are incredibly salient among Republican voters in terms of law and order and fitting this narrative about the degeneration of urban life," Borick said. "That's the message — Trump's and his bloc of Republicans' message — that the 'crazies' are a threat, and we have to do what we can to protect 'Americans' any way we can."

The GOP often reacts differently to incidents in which white people are killed.

Ashli Babbitt, a white former Air Force veteran, was shot to death by a Black police officer while trying to climb through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Trump called her an "innocent, wonderful, incredible woman" and labeled the Black officer who shot her a "thug." Other Republicans mourned her as a martyr.

Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of Black PAC, noted that some Republican-controlled legislatures passed measures after the wave of protests in 2020 against institutional racism and police brutality, seeking to more severely punish demonstrators.

Shropshire, whose group works to increase African American political engagement and voter turnout, said the issue reinforces the GOP's long-standing commitment to "protecting whiteness, which is what this is fundamentally about."

As for Democrats, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted before charges were filed that Neely's "murderer" was being "protected" while "many in power demonize the poor." New York Mayor Eric Adams called Neely's death a "tragedy that never should have happened" but warned against irresponsible statements before all the facts are known.

In contrast, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Penny a "hero." Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who once offered an internship to Rittenhouse, dubbed Penny a "Subway Superman."

Helping fuel Republican anger is the fact that Penny's case is being handled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the prosecution of Trump on charges he paid hush money to cover up an affair during his 2016 presidential campaign.

"We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens," DeSantis tweeted, repeating false claims that billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros orchestrated Trump's indictment.

"We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny," DeSantis wrote, including a link to a fundraising page for Penny. "Let's show this Marine... America's got his back."

Former ambassador Haley told Fox News Channel that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, should pardon Penny. Ramaswamy donated to the defense fund for Penny via GiveSendGo, a site that also raised funds to support the Capitol insurrectionists. It collected about $2 million in donations for Penny.

During Neely's funeral Friday, the Rev. Al Sharpton offered an indirect response to Penny's supporters, saying, "a Good Samaritan helps those in trouble, they don't choke them out."

How race and income can determine the quality of the air you breathe How race and income can determine the quality of the air you breathe Over 100,000 people are estimated to die from particulate pollution each year Higher income does not guarantee better air for people of color Differences in urban areas more pronounced People of color are more impacted but less responsible for emissions