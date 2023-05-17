Republicans have their candidate in Kentucky, Democrats have their majority in Pennsylvania and the 2024 GOP presidential primary has another clash between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the books.

Voters threw DeSantis a pair of brushbacks on Tuesday, most notably in Kentucky where the Florida governor’s eleventh hour endorsement in the GOP governor primary flopped. Back home in Jacksonville, Democrats knocked off another DeSantis ally, electing the city’s first female mayor.

Philadelphia is now likely poised to do the same. Former city council member Cherelle Parker emerged from a deep field of Democratic candidates to claim the party’s mayoral nod – defeating a pair of leading liberals in the process. Progressives did better in western Pennsylvania, but the whole party was able to celebrate a special election result that, with Heather Boyd’s victory, preserved Democrats’ narrow control of the state legislature.

Here are the 7 takeaways from Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida elections 1. Kentucky voters set stage for biggest governor’s race of 2023 2. Trump wins proxy battle with DeSantis 3. Cameron could make history 4. Democrat wins Jacksonville mayor’s office 5. Progressives make a split decision in Pennsylvania 6. Pennsylvania Republicans go with establishment-backed candidate in Supreme Court race 7. Election denier falls flat in secretary of state race