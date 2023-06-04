An overwhelming majority of non-LGBTQ people in the U.S. support equal rights for the LGBTQ community, according to a new report released Thursday by GLAAD, the nation’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy group.

Findings of the 2023 Accelerating Acceptance survey revealed an all-time high number of non-LGBTQ people who express support for LGBTQ equality — despite an unprecedented push by Republican lawmakers in conservative states to target the rights of members of the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people.

Researchers found that more than eight in 10 U.S. adults (84%) believe sexual and gender minorities should have the same rights as heterosexual and cisgender (non-transgender) people, while a large majority of U.S. adults — seven in 10 — agreed businesses should publicly support the LGBTQ community.

The data seems to contradict recent decisions made by some high-profile businesses, which seemed to reverse course on their previous support of the LGBTQ community by caving into pressure from anti-LGBTQ groups.

“While these results are a clear demonstration that fair and accurate representation in media and journalism have a powerful and measurable effect on the lives of LGBTQ people, America is at a critical juncture when it comes to LGBTQ acceptance and safety,” Sarah Kate Ellis, the organization’s president and CEO, said in a statement shared with the Daily News.

However, even though LGBTQ acceptance has reached never-before-seen levels, the survey also pointed to a lack of familiarity with trans and nonbinary people among non-LGBTQ adults.

Only three in 10 non-LGBTQ people said they personally knew a trans person, while half said nonbinary and trans people were new or unfamiliar to them. More than half of those surveyed (55%) said they didn’t understand the dimensions of the LGBTQ community.

At the same time, the findings of the survey suggested that fair and accurate representation of LGBTQ people in the media could dramatically help increase LGBTQ acceptance. More than seven in 10 non-LGBTQ adults (73%) reported feeling comfortable seeing LGBTQ characters on television or in movies.

“Media, content creators, and corporate leaders need to lead and respond to hate with undeterred support for the LGBTQ community, including LGBTQ employees, shareholders and consumers,” Ellis said. “Allyship is not easy, but when values of diversity, equity and inclusion are tested, we must defend them unequivocally.”

The study was conducted online earlier this year among 2,533 U.S. adults using samples sourced by digital survey-based research firm Cint.

From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history 1969: Stonewall Riots 1969: Gay Liberation Front forms 1972: Sweden allows people to legally change gender 1972: UK has first Pride parade 1973: Lambda Legal forms 1973: Homosexuality is no longer classified as a mental illness 1974: First openly lesbian officials elected 1977: First openly gay man elected 1978: The rainbow flag is created 1979: First national LGBTQ+ march 1981: Norway enacts anti-discrimination laws 1981: Gay men affected with 'rare cancer' 1982: Wisconsin passes LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination law 1983: BiPOL forms 1984: HIV discovered 1986: Bowers v. Hardwick 1986: New York passes anti-discrimination bill 1987: UK opens first HIV/AIDS clinic 1987: Barney Frank comes out as gay 1987: ACT UP 1988: National Coming Out Day starts 1989: Denmark legalizes same-sex unions 1990: First Pride parade in South Africa 1994: 'Don't ask, don't tell' enacted 1994: American Medical Association opposes conversion therapy 1995: Gay and lesbian workers can get government security clearance 1996: President Bill Clinton signs Defense of Marriage Act 1996: High schooler starts Gay-Straight Alliance 1997: Ellen DeGeneres comes out 1998: Bisexual flag created 2000: Vermont recognizes same-sex unions 2000: Netherlands recognizes same-sex marriage 2002: New York City passes LGBTQ+ rights law 2003: US legalizes consensual same-sex acts 2004: Massachusetts performs first same-sex marriage 2009: Hate Crimes Prevention Act 2010: Same-sex marriage legal in Iceland 2011: 'Don't ask, don't tell' repealed 2012: First openly LGBTQ+ senator 2013: Supreme Court recognizes same-sex marriage 2014: Transgender students get federal protection 2014: First transgender person nominated for Emmy 2015: US legalizes same-sex marriage 2016: Ban lifted on transgender troops 2017: First openly transgender state legislator elected 2018: 'Rainbow wave' in politics 2019: Taiwan passes same-sex marriage 2019: Transgender troops banned from military 2019: Mayor Pete runs for president 2019: Being transgender no longer a 'disorder' 2020: NYC Pride March canceled by coronavirus 2021: Biden reverses Trump-era ban on transgender people in the military 2021: Gender-affirming care for minors is blocked—then overturned 2021: Switzerland and Japan make strides toward marriage equality 2022: Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in US states 2022: First openly lesbian women elected governor 2023: Gender-Affirming Care