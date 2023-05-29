The discrepancy in population between the Northern states (approximately 22 million) and the Confederacy (9 million) at the outbreak of the Civil War is the primary factor that drove the first draft of the war. Knowing that it would need every able-bodied soldier in order to stand up to the greater pool of resources held by the North, the Confederacy officially began conscripting its citizens to service on April 16, 1862. All white men ages 18 to 35 were inducted for a three-year term of service, and those already enlisted were conscribed a further two years—though exceptions were made for those who were civil servants or militia officers, members of the clergy, and those who held crucial war production jobs. Later that same year, as the war deepened, the age limit was extended to 45. In 1864, the age range was altered to 17 to 50, and service periods became unlimited.
One key exception to conscription in the South was what came to be known as the "Twenty-Slave Law," ratified on Oct. 11, 1862, allowing white men to avoid military service if they owned at least 20 working enslaved people. This caveat was a direct response to President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, given in September of that year.
Conscription in the Northern states followed soon on the heels of the moves made by the Confederacy, once it became clear that the Union's state militia draft of 1862 was not producing the results intended. Lincoln's official called for a draft on March 3, 1863, to begin inductions that summer.
The negative response to this announcement cannot be understated, despite the crucial need in light of the escalating war. Over the course of five days in July 1863, anti-draft protestors took control of New York City's Second Avenue armory, halting the registration process, burning city buildings, looting stores, and attacking and killing people who refused to join the revolt. Troops stationed in Gettysburg were brought back to the city to suppress the chaos. Before tensions cooled, at least 120 people were killed—the actual tally remains contested, with some reports driving that number upwards of 1,200—and the riot stoked an underlying current of anti-Black sentiment within the Northern states, as Black people were among the primary targets of violence.