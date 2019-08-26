More video from this section

In a 1992 TV movie that depicted the events surrounding United Airlines Flight 232, Capt. Al Haynes was portrayed by Oscar winner Charlton Heston.

Much of the movie, “Crash Landing: The Rescue of Flight 232,” was filmed in Sioux City. Haynes returned to the Iowa city for a premier of the film.—Dave Dreeszen

