SIOUX CITY -- Al Haynes, who piloted a crippled jumbo jet to a crash landing at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989, helping save the lives of 184 passengers and crew, died Sunday.
Haynes, who passed away in a hospital in his hometown of Seattle following a brief illness, was one week shy of his 88th birthday.
At age 57, Haynes was captain of United Airlines Flight 232, which was bound from Denver to Chicago. After the DC-10 jet suffered a catastrophic failure of its tail-mounted engine, which resulted in the loss of many flight controls, Haynes and his crew were forced to make an emergency landing at the Sioux City airport. The jet stayed afloat while the pilots made a series of 360-degree turns to the right as it approached the airport.
On the final impact, the aircraft's right wing broke off, causing the fuselage to skid sideways and tumble, before sliding to a stop upside down in a corn field at the end of a secondary runway.
Miraculously, 184 of the 296 people aboard survived, many due to the heroic actions of the crew, local emergency responders and medical staff.
But Haynes never considered himself a hero, choosing instead to give credit to his crew, said Woodbury County emergency management director Gary Brown, who served in that capacity at the time of the crash and grew to consider Haynes a "great friend."
"He was the most humble man I've ever met in my life," Brown said late Sunday night.
Brown said Haynes never forgot the 112 passengers who died in the crash. To honor their memory, he worked tirelessly over the next three decades to help prevent future air disasters. He traveled the world, speaking at various conferences that focused on lessons learned from Flight 232 and making corresponding changes in the industry.
"He wanted something good to come out of such a horrible tragedy," Brown said.
During his travels, Haynes became Sioux City's "great ambassador," Brown said. The pilot made several visits back to Sioux City. One of the most recent was for a ceremony in 2014 marking the 25th anniversary of the crash.