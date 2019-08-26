United Airlines Flight 232 Capt. Al Haynes, right, smiles at 7-month-old Ali Milford, held by her mother Katie Milford, while her father David Milford, a Flight 232 crash survivor, looks on following a July 2014 ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the crash of the jumbo jet at Sioux Gateway Airport. Haynes died Sunday, a week shy of his 88th birthday.
SIOUX CITY -- Al Haynes, who piloted a crippled jumbo jet to a crash landing at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989, helping save the lives of 184 passengers and crew, died Sunday.
Haynes, who passed away in a hospital in his hometown of Seattle following a brief illness, was one week shy of his 88th birthday.
At age 57, Haynes was captain of United Airlines Flight 232, which was bound from Denver to Chicago. After the DC-10 jet suffered a catastrophic failure of its tail-mounted engine, which resulted in the loss of many flight controls, Haynes and his crew were forced to make an emergency landing at the Sioux City airport. The jet stayed afloat while the pilots made a series of 360-degree turns to the right as it approached the airport.
The wreckage of Flight 232 sits at Sioux Gateway Airport in July 1989. The crew could only make right turns in the disabled aircraft, which crash-landed at the airport, killing 112 people. The remaining 184 passengers and members of the flight crew survived the crash.
The remains of a passenger on Flight 232 are transferred to a van for transportation to a temporary morgue near the runway of Sioux Gateway Airport. The DC-10 crashed while trying to make an emergency landing after developing mechanical trouble in flight. (AP Photo/Jeff Carney)
But Haynes never considered himself a hero, choosing instead to give credit to his crew, said Woodbury County emergency management director Gary Brown, who served in that capacity at the time of the crash and grew to consider Haynes a "great friend."
"He was the most humble man I've ever met in my life," Brown said late Sunday night.
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Brown said Haynes never forgot the 112 passengers who died in the crash. To honor their memory, he worked tirelessly over the next three decades to help prevent future air disasters. He traveled the world, speaking at various conferences that focused on lessons learned from Flight 232 and making corresponding changes in the industry.
"He wanted something good to come out of such a horrible tragedy," Brown said.
During his travels, Haynes became Sioux City's "great ambassador," Brown said. The pilot made several visits back to Sioux City. One of the most recent was for a ceremony in 2014 marking the 25th anniversary of the crash.
Flight attendants
Flight 232 crew members
Bailey family
Al Haynes first anniversary
One-year memorial
Bailey family
Dennis Fitch
Al Haynes
Mid America exhibit
25th anniversary press conference
25th anniversary press conference
25th anniversary press conference
Flight 232 Panel discussion
Panel discussion
Reflection ceremony
Reflection ceremony
Reflection ceremony
Reflection ceremony
Reflection ceremony
Memorial sculpture
Trent Bailey photo project
Trent Bailey photo project
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy