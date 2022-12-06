All eyes on the Georgia Senate runoff, Portugal advances to World Cup quarterfinals, and more trending news

Here's a look at some of the top stories for today, Dec. 6:

Portugal advances to quarterfinals in 2022 World Cup

A chant of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn’t coming onto the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the Portugal dugout, looking glum and still wearing a substitute’s bib. And the guy who started instead of him on Tuesday was about to complete a hat trick.

After Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup in a bold call by Portugal coach Fernando Santos, Goncalo Ramos — the superstar striker’s unlikely replacement — made himself an instant star by leading the team to a 6-1 win over Switzerland and into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Georgia voters await results in Warnock vs. Walker race

Most polls have now closed in Georgia after voters cast their final judgments in the runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in a contest that will shape the balance of power in the Democratic-controlled Senate next year.

It closes out a difficult midterm cycle for Republicans -- who won the House majority but saw their hopes for Capitol Hill dominance dashed by the troubled candidacies of some Donald Trump-backed Senate nominees.

With Trump having urged Walker to run, the runoff is also a final midterm test of the former president's influence as he embarks on a third White House bid. And in the wake of President Joe Biden narrowly carrying the state in 2020, combined with two Senate runoff wins that handed him a Democratic Senate in 2021, Tuesday's runoff could go a long way toward answering whether Georgia is now definitively a purple state.

Indonesian government votes to ban sex outside of marriage

Indonesia’s Parliament unanimously voted on Tuesday to ban sex outside of marriage and insulting the president and state institutions.

Once in force, the bans will affect foreign visitors as well as citizens. They're part of an overhaul of the country's criminal code that has been in the works for years. The new code also expands an existing blasphemy law and keeps a five-year prison term for deviations from the central tenets of Indonesia’s six recognized religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism. The code still needs approval from the president, and the government says it will not be fully implemented for several years.

The amended code says sex outside marriage is punishable by a year in jail and cohabitation by six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports lodged by a spouse, parents or children.

