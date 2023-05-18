Move over Mando, "American Born Chinese" looks to become the next must-watch show on Disney+.

The new series based on the graphic novel comes to the streaming platform on May 24 and includes "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. We have an interview with the show's stars Ben Wang and Sydney Taylor, who talk about winning with the Oscar-winning actors.

And speaking of "Everything Everywhere," Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu will be starring in this summer's "Joy Ride" film starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu. The film also is the directorial debut for Adele Lim, who is best know for writing "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Finally, Bruce talks about the new four-part documentary "The Secrets of Hillsong" on FX and Hulu.

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, a longtime entertainment reporter who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal in Iowa and Terry Lipshetz, a senior producer for Lee Enterprises based in Madison, Wisconsin.

