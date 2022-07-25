And they're off...RAGBRAI riders set out from Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF – Cyclists from around the world ventured out on the first day of RAGBRAI on Sunday, heading east from Sergeant Bluff at sunrise with their sights set on Ida Grove.
The first day covered 53.1 miles of the 454.1 total miles. Riders were treated to fair weather, with a high of 85 degrees and light cloud cover.
It's customary for riders to dip their rear tire in the water of the Missouri River on the first day and to dip their front tire in the Mississippi River once completing the ride. But because Sergeant Bluff is not next to the Missouri River, water from the river was transported to town so riders could dip their tires in it without having to bike additional miles.
Early risers were treated to a fiery sunrise as they made their way from Sergeant Bluff, and locals sporting signs and whistles waved goodbye.
The mass of over 20,000 riders quickly made it to Bronson, the first pass-through town of the trip, before making it to the day’s meeting town, Anthon.
In Anthon riders were able to refill their water, mingle with each other, rest in the shade and get food. Many opted for sweet corn, while others, like Piyush Patel, opted for loaded pulled pork nachos.
“The first stretch of the ride was good and smooth,” said Patel, who is from Dallas. This is the Texan’s eighth RAGBRAI, but first since 2019.
There was also plenty of entertainment to keep riders' minds off their sore legs. Pictures with farm animals and chicken poop bingo were two popular choices.
Mary Topf and Tina Derrick, from Des Moines, competed against each other in a tricycle race. The two enjoyed the ride from Sergeant Bluff.
“It’s been a lot of fun, we’re getting there,” said Derrick.
Cyclists will be challenged with a 71.2-mile ride on Monday, the second longest day of the ride by mileage. The route will take them from Ida Grove to Pocahontas. More information can be found on the RAGBRAI website.