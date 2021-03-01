 Skip to main content

Today in history: March 1

In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members o…

Celebrity Birthdays: March 1

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Harry Belafonte, Javier Bardem, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lupita Nyong’…

Today in history: Feb. 28

    In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate, and more events that happened on this da…

    Celebrity Birthdays: Feb. 28

      Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried, Jason Aldean, John Turturro, …

      Today in history: Feb. 27

        Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and mo…

        Celebrity Birthdays: Feb. 27

          Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Adrian Smith, James Worthy, Josh Groban, Kate Mara, Lindsey Morgan,…

          Today in history: Feb. 26

            In 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, and more…

            Celebrity Birthdays: Feb. 26

              Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Erykah Badu, Maz Jobrani, Michael Bolton, Natalia Lafourcade, Teres…

              Today in history: Feb. 25

                During the Persian Gulf War, 28 Americans were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and more events…

                Celebrity Birthdays: Feb. 25

                  Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil, Rashida Jones, Ric Flair, Sean Asti…

