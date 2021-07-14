A year ago today, in pictures: 2020 Alabama Senate election and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 Park Won-soon, the missing mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 farmers from the group Save British Farming drove tractors across Westminster Bridge in London, in a protest against cheaply produced lower standard food being imported from the U.S. after Brexit that would undercut them. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan moved northeast, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged that the new coronavirus is spreading and urged people to take precautions such as wearing masks in public places, social distancing and avoiding crowds. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.