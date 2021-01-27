A year ago today, in pictures: Auschwitz anniversary and more moments you may remember

Related to this story
Also on this day in 2020, Shanghai Disney Resort announced that it would close indefinitely in the shadow of a worrying new virus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Lebanon's new government held its first meeting a day after it was formed following a three-month political vacuum. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 President Donald Trump met with European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, French unions held last-ditch strikes and protests around the country as the government unveiled a divisive bill redesigning the national retirement system. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, art experts confirmed that a stolen painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery's walls was Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady." See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.