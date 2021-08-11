spotlight AP
A year ago today, in pictures: Belarus election and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 cyclists pedaled through the countryside during the Milano Torino, a 198-kilometer cycling race from Milan to Turin, Italy. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, a SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center carrying 57 Starlink satellites and two Earth observation spacecraft for BlackSky. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 demonstrators burned tires to protest the postponement of the upcoming presidential election in El Alto, Bolivia. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.