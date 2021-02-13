A year ago today, in pictures: Belgium chocolate festival and more moments you may remember

Related to this story
Also on this day in 2020 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 the Westerdam cruise ship, turned away by four Asian and Pacific governments due to virus fears, anchored at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia for health checks on its 2,200 passengers and crew. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 a soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, clashes broke out between Lebanese protesters and security forces near the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new Cabinet was scheduled to submit its policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 India banned the export of all varieties of respiratory masks due to the viral outbreak that began in China which, at that point, had infected more than 14,550 people globally. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.