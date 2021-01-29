A year ago today, in pictures: Britain Brexit and more moments you may remember

Also on this day in 2020 Israel's President Reuven Rivlin delivered a speech during a special meeting of the German Parliament Bundestag commemorating the victims of the Holocaust. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Lebanon's new government held its first meeting a day after it was formed following a three-month political vacuum. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, French unions held last-ditch strikes and protests around the country as the government unveiled a divisive bill redesigning the national retirement system. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 President Donald Trump met with European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.