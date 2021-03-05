A year ago today, in pictures: Britain's Crufts dog show and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 NATO envoys held emergency talks at the request of Turkey, a NATO member, and scores of migrants began converging on Turkey's border with Greece seeking entry into Europe after Turkey said it was "no longer able to hold refugees." See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, dozens of policemen deployed to two eastern Greek islands to quell protests over planned new migrant detention centers were injured during two days of clashes with local residents. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 migrants and refugees hoping to enter Greece from Turkey appeared to be fanning out across a broader swathe of the roughly 200-kilometer-long land border after Ankara declared its borders with the European Union open. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 a fight broke out in the Turkish parliament between lawmakers from opposing parties during a tense discussion about Turkey's military involvement in northwest Syria. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, health ministers of Argentina and Chile confirmed their country's first case of the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 local authorities declared a 24-hour strike on two eastern Greek islands to protest government plans to build new migrant detention camps there. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.