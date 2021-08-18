 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A year ago today, in pictures: California wildfires and more moments you may remember
0 Comments
spotlight AP

A year ago today, in pictures: California wildfires and more moments you may remember

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Teenage pilot takes off in bid to become youngest woman to fly around world solo

Dive into hometown history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A year ago today, in pictures: Election 2020 and more moments you may remember
Archives

A year ago today, in pictures: Election 2020 and more moments you may remember

Also on this day in 2020, crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News