A year ago today, in pictures: Chicago violence and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 cyclists pedaled through the countryside during the Milano Torino, a 198-kilometer cycling race from Milan to Turin, Italy. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, a SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center carrying 57 Starlink satellites and two Earth observation spacecraft for BlackSky. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, dozens of Lebanese protesters attempted to storm the ministry of energy, angered by prolonged power cuts as the country grappled with a crippling economic crisis. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, as Hindus prepared to celebrate the groundbreaking of a long-awaited temple at a disputed ground in northern India, Muslims said they had no firm plans yet to build a new mosque at an alternative site they were granted to replace the one torn down by Hindu hard-liners decades ago. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.