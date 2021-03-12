A year ago today, in pictures: Congress meeting with Irish leader and more moments you may remember
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020, Japan's lower house of parliament endorsed legislation that would allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency in handling the coronavirus outbreak. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, U.S.-backed Venezuelan political leader Juan Guaido called for a march in Caracas, Venezuela, aimed at retaking the National Assembly legislative building, which opposition lawmakers had been blocked from entering. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, thousands of women across Mexico went on strike after an unprecedented number of girls and women hit the streets to protest rampant gender violence on International Women's Day. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, a Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of coronavirus at the city-state. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 a fight broke out in the Turkish parliament between lawmakers from opposing parties during a tense discussion about Turkey's military involvement in northwest Syria. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.