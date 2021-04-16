A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia was outfitted with mock surgical face mask. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 doctors, nurses and other personnel demonstrated at a number of public hospitals around the country as the new coronavirus sickened medical personnel. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Thae Yong Ho, former North Korean diplomat, who defected to South Korea in 2016, won a constituency seat in South Korea's parliamentary elections, the first such achievement among tens of thousands of North Koreans who have fled their homeland. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 the Mexico City government sent out teams to help the home-bound and the homeless during the shutdown that was declared to combat the new coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 China's National Health Commission reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases, most of which it said were imported infections in recent arrivals from abroad and two "native" cases in the southern province of Guangdong. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.