A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020 French President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other essential businesses amid stringent restrictions of movement due to the rapid spreading of the new coronavirus in the country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, the Argentine government said that the number of people requesting food assistance had increased following the lockdowns that had left many people unable to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, and patrols increased in the streets to enforce the lockdown. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, China said a chartered flight was bound for London to pick up a group of Chinese international students who had struggled to return home as COVID-19 spread around the world. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, the iconic Matterhorn mountain was illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter to send messages of hope, support and solidarity to the ones suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, residents of Tokyo raced to stock up on food and daily necessities after its governor called on residents to stay at home during the coming weekend amid rising infections of new coronavirus in the capital city. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.