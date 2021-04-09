A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember

Begona Diaz, 58, looks at her husband, Jose Mari Perez, 59, a member of "Santa Vera Cruz'' brotherhood known as ''Los Picaos'' wearing a mask for protection while ringing a bell outside of his house on Maundy Thursday after celebrations were cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, in San Vicente de La Sonsierra, northern Spain, Thursday, April 9, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)