A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember

Also on this day in 2020, a cruise ship that had been floating at sea with coronavirus patients aboard for two weeks after being turned away from South American ports was finally allowed to dock in Florida after days of negotiation with local officials. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, China said a chartered flight was bound for London to pick up a group of Chinese international students who had struggled to return home as COVID-19 spread around the world. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, the Argentine government said that the number of people requesting food assistance had increased following the lockdowns that had left many people unable to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.