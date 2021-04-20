A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember

Related to this story
Also on this day in 2020, Christians commemorated Jesus' crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Also on this day in 2020 the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia was outfitted with mock surgical face mask.
Also on this day in 2020 Thae Yong Ho, former North Korean diplomat, who defected to South Korea in 2016, won a constituency seat in South Korea's parliamentary elections, the first such achievement among tens of thousands of North Koreans who have fled their homeland.
Also on this day in 2020, the iconic Matterhorn mountain was illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter to send messages of hope, support and solidarity to the ones suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.