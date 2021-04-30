A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Malaysia, along with neighboring Singapore and Brunei, banned popular Ramadan bazaars where food, drinks and clothing are sold in congested open-air markets or road-side stalls. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Nicaragua ordered students back to class, in spite of concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus that had led other countries in the region to try to keep education on track through remote learning. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, job cuts escalated across the U.S. economy that remained all but shut down due to measures taken to halt the spread of the virus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, anti-government protesters in Beirut, Lebanon, set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers, who responded with tear gas and batons in clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid the then-weeks-long virus lockdown. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.