A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, several hundred gathered outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Greek authorities tightened lockdown enforcement against COVID-19 during the Orthodox Easter, when people traditionally flock to rural family homes for the most popular event on the country's religious calendar. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Christians commemorated Jesus' crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, the iconic Matterhorn mountain was illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter to send messages of hope, support and solidarity to the ones suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.