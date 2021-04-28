A year ago today, in pictures: Coronavirus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Malaysia, along with neighboring Singapore and Brunei, banned popular Ramadan bazaars where food, drinks and clothing are sold in congested open-air markets or road-side stalls. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Nicaragua ordered students back to class, in spite of concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus that had led other countries in the region to try to keep education on track through remote learning. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, several hundred gathered outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.