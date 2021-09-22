A year ago today, in pictures: COVID Memorial Project and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 Shamans performed a mystical ritual holding images of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Lima, Peru, to predict who will win the upcoming U.S. presidential election. They did not agree on who would win the election. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 President Donald Trump participated in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., after being briefed on wildfires. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 protesters in Brussels demanded the relocation of refugees who were left homeless after a fire destroyed the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos known as Moria, in front of the European Parliament. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Japan's Yoshihide Suga was formally elected as new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Shinzo Abe. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.