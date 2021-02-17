A year ago today, in pictures: Daytona 500 and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 the Westerdam cruise ship, turned away by four Asian and Pacific governments due to virus fears, anchored at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia for health checks on its 2,200 passengers and crew. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ordered two days of nationwide military exercises, including the participation of civilian militias. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 hundreds of women took to the streets of central Baghdad and southern Iraq in defiance of a radical cleric's calls for gender segregation in anti-government protest sites. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, clashes broke out between Lebanese protesters and security forces near the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new Cabinet was scheduled to submit its policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.