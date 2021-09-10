A year ago today, in pictures: Election 2020 and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 official campaigning to choose outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor to lead his ruling party kicked off, with his longtime right-hand man and top government spokesman then seen as a top candidate. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Black Lives Activists Kenosha organizer, Porsche Bennett, posed for a photo with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wis. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the U.S. government squared off in a London court in a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 people began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 actress Tilda Swinton accepted the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement award during the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.