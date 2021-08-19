A year ago today, in pictures: Election 2020 and more moments you may remember

Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attended a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Allied landings in the Provence region during World War II, which helped liberate southern France, in Bormes-les-Mimosas. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 National University students, upset they were paying tuition for online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, burned tires as they protested for free college education in Asuncion, Paraguay. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for a protest rally in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk, Belarus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.