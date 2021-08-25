A year ago today, in pictures: Election 2020 and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly rejected demands to step down and bristled at the idea of talks with the opposition, denouncing the coordination council as a "an attempt to seize power" in the country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 climate activist Greta Thunberg met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attended a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Allied landings in the Provence region during World War II, which helped liberate southern France, in Bormes-les-Mimosas. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 demonstrators burned tires to protest the postponement of the upcoming presidential election in El Alto, Bolivia. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, as Hindus prepared to celebrate the groundbreaking of a long-awaited temple at a disputed ground in northern India, Muslims said they had no firm plans yet to build a new mosque at an alternative site they were granted to replace the one torn down by Hindu hard-liners decades ago. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.