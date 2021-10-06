A year ago today, in pictures: Election 2020 debate and more moments you may remember
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020, trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, large crowds of people gathered in the center of Kyrgyzstan's capital to protest against the results of a parliamentary election, early results of which gave the majority of seats to two parties with ties to the ruling elites amid allegations of vote buying. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
A year ago today, in pictures: President Trump tests positive for coronavirus and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 European Union leaders arrived for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels to address foreign affairs issues ranging from Belarus to Turkey and tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 the UK reached "a perilous turning point", according to Boris Johnson as he set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.