A year ago today, in pictures: George Floyd protests and more moments you may remember
Related to this story
Most Popular
A year ago today, in pictures: George Floyd House Judiciary Committee and more moments you may remember
- Updated
Also on this day in 2020 retail shops reopened in Brazil's biggest city after a two-month coronavirus pandemic shutdown aimed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 "Ni una menos," or Not One Less, founded in Argentina, marked its 5th anniversary by protesting against women and child exploitation and trafficking. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 China tightened controls over dissidents while pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and elsewhere tried to mark the 31st anniversary of the crushing of the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.