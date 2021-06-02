A year ago today, in pictures: George Floyd protests and more moments you may remember

Ericka Ward-Audena, of Washington, puts her hand on her daughter Elle Ward-Audena, 7, as they take a knee in front of a police line during a protest of President Donald Trump's visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. "I wanted my daughter to see the protests, it's really important. I've gotten a million questions from her because of it," says Ward-Audena, "I think the most egregious statement was 'when they start looting, we start shooting.' That crossed a line for me." Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)