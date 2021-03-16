A year ago today, in pictures: Germany virus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Major League Baseball suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak and announced it was delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Japan's lower house of parliament endorsed legislation that would allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency in handling the coronavirus outbreak. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, U.S.-backed Venezuelan political leader Juan Guaido called for a march in Caracas, Venezuela, aimed at retaking the National Assembly legislative building, which opposition lawmakers had been blocked from entering. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.