spotlight AP
A year ago today, in pictures: Golden State Killer pleads guilty and more moments you may remember
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020 crematorium workers burned the coffins of COVID-19 victims after they had been cremated at the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 President Donald Trump toured a section of the border wall in San Luis, Arizona. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 police closed the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.