A year ago today, in pictures: Hiroshima 75th anniversary and more moments you may remember

Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020 concerns over a new wave of coronavirus infections brought on by returning vacationers wreaked havoc across Spain's tourism industry following Britain's effective ban on travel to the country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak left the court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after the court sentenced Najib to serve 12 years in prison after finding him guilty in the first of several corruption trials linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund that brought down his government three years ago. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, federal agents used crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, inmates protested on the roof of a prison asking for better medical attention amid the coronavirus pandemic in Bolivia. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.