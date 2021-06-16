spotlight AP
A year ago today, in pictures: Iraq protests and more moments you may remember
A year ago today, in pictures: George Floyd House Judiciary Committee and more moments you may remember
- Updated
Also on this day in 2020 retail shops reopened in Brazil's biggest city after a two-month coronavirus pandemic shutdown aimed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, golfers observed a moment of silence to pay their respects to the memory of George Floyd during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.