A year ago today, in pictures: Italy virus outbreak and more moments you may remember

Also on this day in 2020 a fight broke out in the Turkish parliament between lawmakers from opposing parties during a tense discussion about Turkey's military involvement in northwest Syria. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, thousands of women across Mexico went on strike after an unprecedented number of girls and women hit the streets to protest rampant gender violence on International Women's Day. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, a Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of coronavirus at the city-state. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, health ministers of Argentina and Chile confirmed their country's first case of the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 migrants and refugees hoping to enter Greece from Turkey appeared to be fanning out across a broader swathe of the roughly 200-kilometer-long land border after Ankara declared its borders with the European Union open. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.