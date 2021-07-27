A year ago today, in pictures: John Lewis remembered and more moments you may remember

Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse as tear gas drifted by in Portland Oregon, during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 demonstrators chanted slogans against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, federal agents used crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 weary European Union leaders finally clinched an unprecedented budget and coronavirus recovery fund, finding unity after four days and as many nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.