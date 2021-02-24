A year ago today, in pictures: Kobe Bryant memorial and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 thousands of pro-choice activists demonstrated in favor of decriminalizing abortion outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, a 43-year-old German man shot and killed several people at different locations in a Frankfurt suburb in attacks that appeared to have been motivated by far-right beliefs. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Britain issued five severe flood alerts, warning of a danger to life after Storm Dennis dumped weeks worth of rain in some places. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 a rapid spike in coronavirus infections prompted Italian authorities in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions to close schools, businesses and restaurants and to cancel sporting events and Masses. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.