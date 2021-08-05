A year ago today, in pictures: Lebanon explosion and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, dozens of Lebanese protesters attempted to storm the ministry of energy, angered by prolonged power cuts as the country grappled with a crippling economic crisis. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, as Hindus prepared to celebrate the groundbreaking of a long-awaited temple at a disputed ground in northern India, Muslims said they had no firm plans yet to build a new mosque at an alternative site they were granted to replace the one torn down by Hindu hard-liners decades ago. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 concerns over a new wave of coronavirus infections brought on by returning vacationers wreaked havoc across Spain's tourism industry following Britain's effective ban on travel to the country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.