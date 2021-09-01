A year ago today, in pictures: Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, announced he was resigning because a chronic illness had resurfaced. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Chinese students began a full return to regular classes following two weeks without new cases of local transmission in the country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March 2019, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 protests continued in in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 voters in Georgia returned to the polls for runoffs to settle party nominations in four congressional races and 17 legislative races, as well as a closely watched contest for the Democratic nod for district attorney in Fulton County. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.