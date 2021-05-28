A year ago today, in pictures: Minneapolis protests and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. decided to close its manufacturing plants in the northeastern Catalonia region, resulting in the loss of some 3,000 jobs. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 flags flew at half-mast on more than 14,000 public buildings in Spain as the European nation held its first of 10 days of national mourning for the victims of the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated in a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Israelis flocked back to Tel Aviv's iconic beaches as beaches reopened as part of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer, was released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.