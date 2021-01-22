A year ago today, in pictures: Peru elections and more moments you may remember

Italy's Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, flanked by his successor Vito Crimi, acknowledges the applause at the end of his speech at a meeting in Rome, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, where he stepped down as party leader following a string of parliamentary defections, falling poll numbers and questions about the movement's future. Luigi Di Maio said he had finished his work, that an era had ended, and that he would trust his successor to lead the party going forward. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)