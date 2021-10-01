A year ago today, in pictures: President Trump tests positive for coronavirus and more moments you may remember
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020, trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Greek authorities announced 12 crew members on a Maltese-flagged cruise ship carrying more than 1,500 people on a Greek islands tour tested positive for coronavirus and had been isolated on board. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, arrived at a district court in Munich to stand trial over the "dieselgate" emissions scandal after parent company VW admitted responsibility. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.